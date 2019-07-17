Rolonda Lavetta Booker

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rolonda Lavetta Booker.
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul MBC
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul MBC
1123 Center St
Racine, WI
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Rolonda Lavetta Booker

RACINE - Rolonda Lavetta Booker, age 41, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019.

A Celebration of Her Life will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019, 11:00am at St. Paul MBC, 1123 Center St., Racine, WI. Visitation will be at the church from 10:00am until the time of service. Interment will take place in Graceland Cemetery.

Please see the funeral home website at a later date for her complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on July 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.