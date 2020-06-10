Ronald A. Barbera

August 30, 1932 – June 3, 2020

Ronald A. "Ron" Barbera, age 87, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020 at Froedtert Hospital in Pleasant Prairie with his children at his side. Ron was born on August 30, 1932, the son of the late Anthony and Thora Barbera. He graduated from Horlick in 1950 and then enlisted in the Navy and proudly served his country during the Korean War.

He loved watching football and baseball, especially his beloved Brewers and Packers. He enjoyed bowling, golf, fishing and travel, especially his trips to Arizona with Steve and Jodi to see baseball spring training. The last road trip they took him on was one of the highlights of his life, visiting the Grand Canyon and many national parks. Another highlight was the Honors Flight in June of 2016 that Kim accompanied him to Washington D.C. It was a day his whole family will remember forever.

Ron was a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather and "big" brother. He will be deeply missed by his children Steve (Jodi Jensen) Barbera, Terri (Scott) MacDougall, Kim (Travis) Grob, 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, his sisters Elsie Haskell and Diane (Duane) Haagensen, and his brother Mel (Mitzi) Barbera. He is further survived by his nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and numerous other family and friends.

Due to the current Covid-19 limitations, a celebration of his life, with full military honors, will be held at a later date.

