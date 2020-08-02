Ronald A. Barbera

August 30, 1932 – June 3, 2020

Ronald A. "Ron" Barbera, age 87, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020 at Froedtert South /St. Catherine's in Pleasant Prairie with his children at his side.

A celebration of Ron's life will be held on Sunday, August 9th, 2020 at Sturino Funeral Home. Visitation from 2-4, service at 4:30.

Burial with full military honors on Monday, August 10th at 2pm at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to StarsAndStripesHonorFlight.org have been suggested.

