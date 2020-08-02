1/1
Ronald A. Barbera
1932 - 2020
Ronald A. Barbera

August 30, 1932 – June 3, 2020

Ronald A. "Ron" Barbera, age 87, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020 at Froedtert South /St. Catherine's in Pleasant Prairie with his children at his side.

A celebration of Ron's life will be held on Sunday, August 9th, 2020 at Sturino Funeral Home. Visitation from 2-4, service at 4:30.

Burial with full military honors on Monday, August 10th at 2pm at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to StarsAndStripesHonorFlight.org have been suggested.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479



Published in Journal Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Sturino Funeral Home
AUG
9
Service
04:30 PM
Sturino Funeral Home
AUG
10
Burial
02:00 PM
Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery
