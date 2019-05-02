Ronald D. Brinkmann

June 21, 1933 – April 28, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT – Ronald David Brinkmann, age 85; beloved husband of the late Nadia (nee: Peterson) Brinkmann; passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Sunday evening, April 28, 2019, with his children at his side.

Funeral services celebrating Ron's life will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11:00 am in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Rev. Holly Anderle officiating. Interment, with military honors, will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Sunday from 1:00 – 4:00 pm and Monday from 10:00 – 11:00 am. Memorials to First Baptist Church or to Boy Scouts of America "Camp Oh-Da-Ko-Ta" have been suggested.

