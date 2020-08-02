1/1
Ronald David Gardina
RACINE - Ronald David Gardina, passed away
on July 19, 2020 with his family by his side.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Paula, daughter,
Sara (Peter) Bergman, son, Jordan (Kerrie); and
grandchildren, Juliana and Joel Bergman, Natalie,
Isabella, and Vincent Gardina.
Private family services were held.
For those wishing to remember Ronald in a special
way, memorials may be sent to the family to be
given to Bookworm Gardens (Sheboygan) to
purchase a granite memorial book in his memory
or to Racine Heritage Museum.
Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
262-632-4479