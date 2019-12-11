Ronald H. Kerkman

December 8, 1934 - December 5, 2019

UNION GROVE - Ronald "Ron" H. Kerkman, age 84, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

Visitation will be held at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 3320 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove, WI 53182, on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 9 am – 11:30 am. Mass of Christian Burial to follow.

