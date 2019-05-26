Ronald James Wiley

June 10, 1957 – May 17, 2019

RACINE - Ronald James Wiley, age 61, answered the call of his Loving Savior on Friday, May 17, 2019 in Racine, Wisconsin.

A Celebration of his life will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 1:00pm, in the Chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will be in the funeral home from 12:00pm until the time of service. Ronald's Father-In-Law, Bishop Raymond L. Webb will be the eulogist. Please visit the funeral home website at a later date for his full obituary.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory

4600 County Line Rd.

Racine, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com