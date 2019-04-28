Ronald Louis Winsall

September 19, 1942 - April 14, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT – Ronald L. Winsall, 76, passed away on April 14, 2019 after battling ALS.

A lifelong resident of Racine, he was born on September 19, 1942, the son of the late Allen and Dorothy (nee: Neibergahl) Winsall. Ron graduated from Horlick High School in 1961.

Ron was a proud member of the Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 18 and worked for many local shops, ending his career at Chrysler. He enjoyed walking his dogs, working on cars, cooking, hunting, fishing, helping others and spending time with friends and family.

He is survived by his sons, Robert (Sarah) Winsall of Mount Pleasant, Timothy (Marsha) Winsall of Racine; his grandsons, Ronnie Winsall and Barret Winsall, and other family. He was also preceded in death by his infant son, Charles.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Saturday, May 4, 2019 for a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. A service remembering and celebrating Ron's life will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Dr. Warren Williams officiating. Memorials have been suggested to the ALS Association in recognition of the invaluable support they provided.

