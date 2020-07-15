1/1
Ronald N. Willing
1941 - 2020
MOUNT PLEASANT – Ronald N. Willing, Sgt. Racine County Sheriff's Dept. (retired); age 78; beloved husband of Jean R. (nee: Hassel) Willing; dear father of Diane Weyker, Matthew (Angelina) Willing & the late Ryan Neil Willing; and cherished grandfather of Jordan Willing, Jannah Willing, Alexander Short & Jayden Willing; passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, at home early Saturday, July 11, 2020.

Services celebrating Ron's life will be held on his 79th Birthday, Monday, July 20, 2020 at 12:00 noon in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Mains officiating. Interment, with military honors, will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Monday from 10:00 am – 12:00 noon. In memory of Ron, contributions may be made to the "Racine County Sheriff's Dept. - K9 Unit" or to "Racine Montessori School".

Please see funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com



Published in Journal Times on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
JUL
20
Service
12:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 552-9000
