Ronald R. Boetcher

August 14, 1938 – May 6, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT – Ronald R. Boetcher, 80, passed away at his residence on Monday, May 6, 2019, surrounded by the love of his family.

He was born in Racine on August 14, 1938, son of the late John and Helen (née: Mortiz) Boetcher.

Ronald was united in marriage to the love of his life, Patricia Ann Storbeck, on July 12, 1958.

Ronald proudly and faithfully served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1956 – 1958. He was a machinist for over 35 years at Sterling Tool.

Ronald is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Patricia Boetcher; children, Raeanne (James) Kaiser, Dawn (Kurt) LeMay, Rhonda (Daniel) Factor; Debra Bradley, Amy (Abe Pondikati) Freiheit; 10 grandchildren, Marc, Daniel, Amanda, Ryan, Holly, Jonathan, Samantha, Jordan, Erika, and Lauren; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Kathryn Nordstrom, Betty Boetcher; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

In addition to his parents, Ronald is preceded in death by his brother, John Boetcher; in-laws, Bob and Vi Storbeck; and sister-in-law, Charlene Boetcher.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019, 11:00am – 1:00pm, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. The family has requested not to send any flowers.

The family would like to say "Thank You" to the staff of Vitas Hospice, especially his aide, Shemia, for the care given to Ronald during this difficult time.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com