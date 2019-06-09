Ronald W. Willms

February 28, 1944 - June 1, 2019

WESTFEILD - Ronald W. Willms, age 75 of Westfield, WI, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at his home.

He was born on February 28, 1944 on the family farm in Caledonia, WI, the youngest of eight children to Lester and Leona (Wolter) Willms. Ron married his best friend, Maria Palmer on October 3, 1964 in Caledonia. He was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Richford, WI where he served on the church counsel. Ron was also a member of the Westfield Whitetrackers and Caledonia SnoLords Snowmobile Clubs and the Marquette County ATV Club. He was an avid sportsman who enjoyed horseshoes, darts, pool, bowling, hunting and fishing.

Ron is survived by his wife of 54 years, Maria; three children, Rhonda (Craig) Lechner, Timothy (Pamela) Willms and Jennifer (James) Nelson; six grandchildren, Lindsay (Steven) Olig, Joline Lechner, Justin (Jackie) Willms, Casandra (Rick) Casso, Evan and Caden Nelson; eight great grandchildren, Juven, Julian, Lilly, Riley, Aubree, Bella, Miah and Frankie; three sisters, June Kah, Bernice (Bud) Gorecki and Judy (Roger) Londo; two brothers, Russel (Betsy) and Gerald (Judy) Willms; many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Shirley (Raymond) Wagner and Betty (Wilbur) Petzke; one brother in law, John Kah and his grandson, Randall Willms.

A memorial service for Ron will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 12:00 NOON at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Richford, WI with Rev. Blaine Niskanen officiating. A visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service at the church. Inurnment will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, Town of Springfield, Marquette County at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to or Boys Town. Steinhaus-Holly Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Westfield is serving the family. For online obituaries and condolences visit www.steinhaushollyfuneralhome.com

He was such a wonderful, happy man who accepted everyone as who they were. He touched so many lives and will be dearly missed by everyone who knew him.