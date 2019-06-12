Ronn D. Ishman

May 31, 1947 – June 6, 2019

RACINE – Ronn D. Ishman, age 72, passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, in the comfort of his favorite chair at home on Thursday, June 6, 2019.

Ronn was born in Racine on May 31, 1947 to the late Allen and Katherine (nee: Forde) Ishman. A graduate of Horlick High School, Ronn went on to faithfully serve our country with the United States Marine Corps in the Vietnam War. He was a talented cement finisher / foreman in our community for over 48 years, retiring in 2012.

Among his interests, Ronn enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson, woodworking, and getting his hands dirty in the soil – especially while tending to his amazing rose garden. Above all, Ronn loved spending time with his entire family.

Surviving are his children, Jennifer (Ryan) Kortendick, Nichole (Walter) McDonald, Chad Ishman, Adam Ishman and Dave Peterson; grandchildren, Austin, Sebastian, Adam Jr., Vincent, Maxwell, Brennan, Kade "Bubba", Morgan, Isabelle, Christine, Emily, Cody and Amber; great-granddaughter, Eliana; sisters, Cheryl Brown, Pam Ishman and Beth Koleski; sister-in-law, Donna Ishman; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Ronn was preceded in death by his brother, Dana Ishman; and brother-in-law, Ray Brown.

Funeral services, with military honors, will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 5:00 pm. A memorial dinner & reception will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Saturday from 3:00 – 5:00 pm. Private interment will take place in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorials to the Vietnam Veterans Chapter 767 "Moving Wall 2019" have been suggested. In memory of Ronn, you are invited & encouraged to wear Harley attire to the service.

