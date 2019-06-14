Ronn D. Ishman

May 31, 1947 – June 6, 2019

RACINE – Ronn D. Ishman, age 72, passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, in the comfort of his favorite chair at home on Thursday, June 6, 2019.

Funeral services, with military honors, will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 5:00 pm. A memorial dinner & reception will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Saturday from 3:00 – 5:00 pm.

Private interment will take place in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorials to the Vietnam Veterans Chapter 767 "Moving Wall 2019" have been suggested. In memory of Ronn, you are invited & encouraged to wear Harley attire to the service.

