Rosalie T. Zuniga(Nee: Carillo)

RACINE - December 30, 1939 – December 21, 2019

Rosalie T. Zuniga, age 79, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. She was born in Milwaukee, December 30, 1939, daughter of the late John and Marjorie (Nee: Moraza) Carrillo. On May 25, 1960 she was united in marriage to Gabriel Zuniga who preceded her in death, July 27, 2003.

She will be dearly missed by her children, Anita Medina, Mary (James) Carpino, Caroline (Richard Q.) Cruz, Veronica Rath, Lisa (Cecelio) Mendoz, Elena Zuniga, Gabriel (Susan) Zuniga, Dora Schuster; many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters and brothers, Veronica (Ronald) Frahm, Camilla (Howard) Compton, John (Bonnie) Carrillo, Mario (Debbie) Carrillo, Peter Carrillo, Steven (Denise) Carrillo, Gary (Cathy) Carrillo, David (Jeanette) Carrillo; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her siblings, Robert Carrillo, Joseph Carrillo, Jessie Carrillo, and Julian Carrillo.

Funeral services will be held Friday, December 27, 2019, 11:00am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Friday at the funeral home from 9:30am until time of service at 11:00am. Memorials to the Diabetes Foundation have been suggested.

A very special thank you to Susan Sweetman and staff at Ascension ICU for their loving and compassionate care.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com