Rosalie "Rosi" Wierzba

PRESQUE ISLE - Rosalie "Rosi" H. Wierzba, age 70, of Presque Isle and formerly of Racine, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019.

Rosi was born on May 18, 1949 in Milwaukee, the daughter of Frank and Leone (nee Marek) Wozniak. She received her degree from Sacred Heart School of Nursing and was a licensed practicing nurse for many years. Rosi was a very active community member in Boulder Junction, giving her energy to the ministry at St. Anne's Catholic Church, the Boulder Junction Lions Club, and her greatest passion, the Reading Buddies at North Lakeland School. Rosi was known for her gourmet cooking- having attended cooking schools in London and Orlando, there is little that brought her greater joy than hosting family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Robert Wozniak.

Rosi is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Thomas Wierzba; children, Eric (Stacey) Wierzba and Rachel Herlihy (Philip "Sandy" Beazley) and grandchildren, Hayden, Katherine and Devon.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 – 3:00 PM on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at St. Anne Catholic Church in Boulder Junction, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 3:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Rosi Wierzba's name to North Lakeland School 12686 County Road K, Manitowish Waters, WI 54545.

www.bolgerfuneral.com