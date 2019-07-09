Rose A. Rasmussen(Nee: Castle)

October 1, 1949 - July 6, 2019

RACINE - Rose A. Rasmussen, age 89, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the Villa at Lincoln Park. She was born in Racine, October 1, 1929, daughter of the late Joseph and Carrie (Nee: Clark) Castle.

On October 1, 1949 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church she was united in marriage to Richard L. Rasmussen who preceded her in death, February 22, 2000. For over twenty years Rose volunteered at the food bank at Our Saviors Lutheran Church. Her pastimes included gardening, puzzles, and reading. Above all Rose was devoted to her family and cherished time spent with them.

She will be dearly missed by her children, Bruce Rasmussen, Lynn Wahl; her grandson, Greg (Catherine) Wahl; her great-grandchildren, Halina, Liliana, and Jaxton; sister-in-law, Helga Castle; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her siblings, Edna Bagosy, Eva Bose, Bill Carter and Joseph Castle Jr.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019, 11:00 am at the funeral home with Rev. Chad Kline officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Thursday at the funeral home from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am.

