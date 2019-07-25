Rose D. (Pulice) Bagdasarian (1927 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose D. (Pulice) Bagdasarian.
Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Rose D. Bagdasarian(Nee: Pulice)

November 6, 1927 - July 21, 2019

RACINE - Rose D. Bagdasarian, age 91, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at her residence.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, 10:30 A.M. at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Tuesday at the funeral home from 4:00 P.M. until 6:30 P.M. and on Wednesday at the funeral home from 9:30 A.M. until time of services at 10:30 A.M. A Vittoria Colonna Lodge Service will be held Tuesday at 6:00 P.M. Memorials for Rose may be made to Vittoria Colonna Lodge Scholarship Fund.

Please see Sunday's Journal Times for a complete notice.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on July 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.