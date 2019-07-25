Rose D. Bagdasarian(Nee: Pulice)

November 6, 1927 - July 21, 2019

RACINE - Rose D. Bagdasarian, age 91, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at her residence.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, 10:30 A.M. at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Tuesday at the funeral home from 4:00 P.M. until 6:30 P.M. and on Wednesday at the funeral home from 9:30 A.M. until time of services at 10:30 A.M. A Vittoria Colonna Lodge Service will be held Tuesday at 6:00 P.M. Memorials for Rose may be made to Vittoria Colonna Lodge Scholarship Fund.

