Rose E. Pettus(Nee: LeCuyer)

April 29, 1929 - December 11, 2019

RACINE - Rose E. Pettus, age 90, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019. She was born in Chicago, IL, April 29, 1929, daughter of the late Albert and Martha (Nee: Paris) LeCuyer.

On August 14, 1996 she was united in marriage to Patrick G. Pettus who preceded her in death, June 7, 2003. She enjoyed crocheting but most of all she devoted and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She will be dearly missed by her children, Kenneth Byrdy, Linda (Ron) Tremelling, William (Melanie) Pettus, John (Amy) Pettus; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her children Mary Ann (Phillip) McElroy, Peter Byrdy.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 17, 2019, 11:00am at the First United Methodist Church, 745 Main Street, with Rev. Jakes Voker officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Tuesday at the church from 10:00am until time of service at 11:00am. Memorials to the family have been suggested.

