Rose K. Meyer(Nee: Nalbandian)

February 22, 1926 - July 14, 2020

GASSVILLE, ARKANSAS - Rose K. (nee: Nalbandian) Meyer, 94, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Gassville Nursing Home in Gassville, Arkansas.

She was born in Racine on February 22, 1926, the daughter of the late Mihran and Norisa (nee: Samuelian) Nalbandian. Rose was a graduate of Washington Park High School. On September 17, 1949, she was united in marriage to Myron 'Mike' Meyer. Rose worked for Sentry Foods, she then worked at Kohl's Foods as head cashier for many years on Durand Ave. and then at Douglas Ave.

In her youth, Rose was an active member of the Racine Chapter of the Armenian Youth Federation, and was a member of St. Hagop's Armenian Church until moving to Arkansas in 1984. In her retirement, Rose enjoyed reading, playing Bingo, and most of all, spending time with her family.

Surviving are her children, Cookie Schumacher of Dallas, TX, Susie (Tom) Haman of Union Grove, WI, Michael (Robyn) Meyer of Mountain Home, Arkansas, Jeanne (Rick) Williams of Carrollton, TX, and April (Kurt) Parnell of Norfork, Arkansas, 16 grandchildren, and 21 great grandchildren.

Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Myron on February 13, 2012, and her sisters.

Funeral services for Rose will be held at St. Hagop's Armenian Church, 4100 Newman RD., Racine, WI 53406, on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. Visitation will take place at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. For those wishing to remember Rose in a special way, memorials to St. Hagop's Armenian Church are appreciated.

"Our heartfelt thanks to the Administration, nurses, and staff at Gassville Nursing Home for their love and care for our mother. God bless!"

Face masks and social distancing will be required.

