Rose K. Meyer(Nee: Nalbandian)

February 22, 1926 - July 14, 2020

GASSVILLE, ARKANSAS - Rose K. (nee: Nalbandian) Meyer, 94, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Gassville Nursing Home in Gassville, Arkansas.

Funeral services for Rose will be held at St. Hagop's Armenian Church, 4100 Newman RD., Racine, WI 53406, on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. Visitation will take place at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. For those wishing to remember Rose in a special way, memorials to St. Hagop's Armenian Church are appreciated.

