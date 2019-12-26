Rose M. "Lu" Bogosian

January 25, 1927 – December 22, 2019

RACINE - Rose M. "Lu" Bogosian, age 92, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Lakeshore at Siena. She was born in Racine, January 25, 1927, daughter of the late Garabed and Saranush (Nee: Ekizian) Bogosian.

She attended William Horlick High School. Lu graduated from beauty school and worked as a hairdresser at various businesses. She was last employed by Racine Iron and Wire Works and in her younger years she worked in Zahn's gift wrapping department. Lu was a longtime active member of St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church. Very artistic and talented, she created and loved knitting beautiful mittens and scarves that she so generously donated.

She will be dearly missed by her siblings, Ann B. Scantling, Sam Bogosian (Joyce Sweatt) of Mobile, AL, Margaret (Jerome) Bloxdorf; nephew and godson, Kenneth (Karen) Larsen; niece, Sari Bogosian; great niece, Sarah Larsen; special cousins, Sara (Anton) Mikaelian, Alicia (Matthew) Mikaelian; other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Sarkis Bogosian; infant brother, Samuel Bogosian; sister, Esther (Kenneth) Larsen; brother-in-law, Walter Scantling; and stepfather, Garabed Aghabalian.

Funeral services will be held Monday, December 30, 2019, 11:00 am at St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church, 4100 Newman Road, with Fr. Daron Stepanian officiating. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Sunday at the funeral home from 5:30 pm until 7:00 pm (prayer service at 6:30 pm) and Monday at the church from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am. Memorials to St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church have been suggested.

A very special thank you to the caregivers at Lakeshore at Siena for their professional loving and compassionate care.

