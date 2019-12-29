Rose M. "Lu" Bogosian
January 25, 1927 – December 22, 2019
RACINE - Rose M. "Lu" Bogosian, age 92, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Lakeshore at Siena.
Funeral services will be held Monday, December 30, 2019, 11:00 am at St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church, 4100 Newman Road, with Fr. Daron Stepanian officiating. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Sunday at the funeral home from 5:30 pm until 7:00 pm (prayer service at 6:30 pm) and Monday at the church from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am. Memorials to St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church have been suggested.
