Rose M. Fettes

February 19, 1932 - February 16, 2020

Rose M. Fettes, 87, of Kansasville, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Oak Park Place in Burlington.

Born in Brighton, Wisconsin on February 19, 1932, she was the daughter of Roland and Clara (nee Siehoff) Katterhagen. Her early life was spent in Brighton and Union Grove, where she graduated from Union Grove High School. On May 12, 1951 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Dover, she was united in marriage to Nicholas Fettes Jr. Following marriage, they made Kansasville their home. She has been a resident of Kansasville for over 65 years. Nicholas preceded her in death on November 29, 2014.

Rose worked as a secretary and retired from Southern Wisconsin Center. She had previously worked at Community State Bank and Rudolph's Grocery. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Dover. Rose enjoyed many years of traveling with Nic, especially to Arizona where they spent their winters. She enjoyed attending card clubs. She particularly loved spending time with her husband and family and spent many years caring for him.

Rose is survived by her children, Michael (Lynn) Fettes, Diane (Nick) Baumeister, Richard (Patricia) Fettes, Margaret (Robert) Schmid and Robert (Shannan) Fettes; nineteen grandchildren; twenty-six great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and siblings, Philip (Donna) Katterhagen, Ruth Noll, Arlene Fritchen, Mary (Myron) Bohn and brother-in-law, Dennis Schauer. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister Shirley Schauer and brothers-in-law, Cliff Noll and Milo Fritchen.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Ascension Hospice for their care and compassion shown to Rose during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church in Dover.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 6PM at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Dover with Father John Jenkins presiding. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 3 until 5:30PM at the church. Inurnment will take place on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2PM at St. Mary's Cemetery in Dover.

