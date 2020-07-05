Rose M. Guth

November 26, 1946 - June 25, 2020

RACINE – Rose M. Guth, 73, passed away at Ascension Hospital in Franklin on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

Rose was born in Eagle, WI on November 26, 1946 to Lloyd and Ruth (nee, McGilton) Grippen. On June 27, 1981 she married John F. Guth. He preceded her in death on July 5, 2013.

Rose graduated from both UW-Parkside and UW-Milwaukee with degrees in Mathematics, Accounting and Education. She held various data entry positions with various businesses before working as a substitute teacher for Racine Unified. She retired from there to take care of John her little munchkin, which she lovely called him. Rose loved to knit and crochet and give her creations as gifts.

Survivors include her brother, Herbert Grippen; and her sister, Ruth Ann Nicoson.

In keeping with Rose's wishes, cremation has taken place. Inurnment will take place at Pilgrims Home Cemetery.

