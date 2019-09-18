Rose Reynolds Arena

A memorial service and interment of ashes will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. for Rose Reynolds Arena who passed away in Deerfield Beach, Florida on April 3, 2019.

Rose was born on April 15, 1922 to William and Alice Reynolds in Norwich, Norfolk England. During World War II she married Fred Arena of Racine and came to America in February of 1946 as a War Bride on the Queen Mary.

While living in Racine, Rose worked at Hartmann Luggage Company and Warren Packaging Company. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred, in 1979 and her parents, sisters and brothers.

Rose is survived by her daughters Wendy (Joe) Connaughton of Rancho Mirage, California and Carol Arena of Boca Raton, Florida, as well as four grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, one great-great grandson and several nieces, nephews and cousins.