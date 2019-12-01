Rosemary Clara Steimle

January 24, 1927 - November 23, 2019

RACINE - Rosemary Clara Steimle passed peacefully into eternal life on Saturday, November 23, at the age of 92. Born in Racine to the late August and Emma (nee: Sladky) Steimle, Rosemary really enjoyed being a part of the Racine community for so many years.

She was a lifelong member of St. John Nepomuk Parish and attended grade school there. Rosemary graduated from Alverno College in 1960 where she earned her teaching degree. She valued teaching children at the grade school level and did so for 30 years at both St. John Nepomuk School and Racine Unified Fine Arts School. In addition to academics, Rosemary believed that children should learn and live the values of honesty, respect, compassion, giving, and responsibility, which she incorporated into her daily teaching plan.

Throughout her life Rosemary enjoyed photography and was a longtime member of the Racine Camera Club. She loved traveling to see the beauty of the United States as well as abroad to experience other cultures and learn about their history.

Rosemary also enjoyed all aspects of the arts, cycling and writing children's stories. She frequently met with her friends at church bingo on Friday nights and always looked forward to the annual family picnic and all other family gatherings.

Most important to Rosemary was her devotion to Our Lord. She was a member of the Third Order Secular Franciscans for more than 60 years. At St. John Nepomuk, Rosemary took great pride in cleaning and maintaining the interior of the church which she viewed as Our Lord's house. She also served as a proclaimer and as a member of the Human Services Committee.

In addition to her parents, Rosemary was preceded in death by her sister Marcella Knotek, and her brothers Eugene (Virginia) Steimle, George (Mary) Steimle, Richard (Gertrude) Steimle and Edward (Dolores) Steimle. She leaves behind to cherish her memory: brother-in-law Charles Knotek, 13 nieces and nephews, 35 great-nieces and great-nephews and 32 great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews. Rosemary treasured her family and the life-long friendship she shared with her best friend Georgia Heffel. She truly valued the many other friendships she had with the Heffel family, the residents of Fountain Hills and the parishioners of St. John Nepomuk.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John Nepomuk Church, 1903 Green St., on Saturday, December 7 at 10:30 a.m., with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church from 9:30-10:15 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Highway 32. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. John Nepomuk Parish.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com