Rosemary E. "Rosie" Essman

Rosemary E. "Rosie" Essman, age 89, of Waterford, passed away Sunday November 10, 2019 at Memorial Hospital of Burlington. Rosie was born in New Munster, WI, the daughter Victor and Eleanor (nee. Lois) Kerkman Sr. She spent her early life in New Munster where she attended graded school, worked on the family farm and cared for her relatives. She married John T. "Jack" Essman and moved to Waterford. She worked in many area jobs including bus driving and in the high school cafeteria. She was a dedicated member of St. Thomas Church where she volunteered often. She enjoyed tending to her rose garden and baking goodies for the kids and grandkids.

Rosie is survived by four children: Dan (Wendy), Teri (Randy) Welch, Judy (Terry) Felker and Jim (Kelly); grandchildren: Ryan Essman and Mike (Jodi) Essman, Lindsey (Jake) Molgaard, Darin (fiance' Amanda Potter) Welch and David Welch, Alyssa and Laura Felker, Nate, Matt and Marina Essman; great-grandchildren: Ava Essman, Ella and Caleb Molgaard; siblings: Arlene Siehoff, Evelyn Breiling, Marilyn Lichter, Ruth (Bruce) Ketterhagen, Victor (Julie) Kerkman Jr., Keith (Cherie) Kerkman; along with other relatives and many friends.

Preceded in death by her parents, husband Jack, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Visitation will be held on Thursday November 14, 2019 from 3:00 - 5:45 PM with Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 6:00 PM at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 South First Street, Waterford, WI 53185. Burial in the church cemetery on Friday November 15th at 10:30 AM, please meet in the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to either St. Thomas Parish or Aurora at Home Hospice would be appreciated.

