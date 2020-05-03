Rosemary...it would take hundreds of pages to describe how much I enjoyed working with this kind and sweet lady.
She gave 110% to her work at FVTC.
She was an excellent LISTENER.
I will miss her sweet and gentle spirit.
Rest In Peace dear heart.
Joan Loomis
Rosemary E. Verhagen July 22, 1937 - April 27, 2020 Rosemary E. (Bislew) Verhagen, 82, beloved wife and mother, was called to her eternal resting place on April 27, 2020. She entered this world on July 22, 1937, in Racine, WI, born to William and Evelyn (Verbeten) Bislew. She married David L. Verhagen and his six children on September 18, 1971. She received her Bachelors in Education and Masters In Spanish and taught at all levels, ending her career teaching college. She is survived by her loving husband David and children; Pamela Verhagen, Joanne (Tim) White, Mary (Bob) Lornson, Nick Verhagen, Gary (Tamara) Verhagen, Mark (Angela) Verhagen,10 Grandchildren; Tina, Chad Kobs, Brian, Kevin Lornson, Daniel, Maxwell, Margaret Verhagen, Kassandra Bergner and Jack Verhagen, 7 step grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She is further survived by her siblings; William (Carole) Bislew, John (Antoinette) Bislew, Edna (Don) Graves, Virginia (Robert) Stark, Helen (Richard) France, Lawrence (Maria) Bislew and Karen Bislew, and inlaws; Patricia (John) Towns and Denis (Lynn) Verhagen. She was proceeded in death by her sister Edith Schuster, her parents, and her inlaws, Nicholas and Margaret Verhagen. Memorial donations may be made in Rosemary's name to The Alzheimer's Association or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. A mass of Christian burial will be held at a future date.
Published in Journal Times on May 3, 2020.