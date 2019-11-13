Rosemary "Rose" Essman

Mealy Funeral Home
225 West Main Street
Waterford, WI
53185
(262)-534-2233
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:45 PM
St. Thomas Church
305 South First Street
Waterford, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Thomas Church
305 South First Street
Waterford, WI
View Map
Rosemary "Rose" Essman, age 89 of Waterford passed away Sunday November 10th, 2019 at Memorial Hospital of Burlington. Visitation Thursday November 14th, 2019 3-5:45 PM at St. Thomas Church 305 South First Street, Waterford. Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 6 PM Thursday evening in church. Burial in the church cemetery Friday morning. In lieu of flowers memorials suggested to St. Thomas Church. Full obituary will appear in Thursday edition of Journal Times or on our website: www.mealyfuneralhome.com

Published in Racine Journal Times on Nov. 13, 2019
