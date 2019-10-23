Rosemary Wiesner(Nee: Goodnetter)

April 8, 1927 - October 18, 2019

RACINE - Rosemary Wiesner, age 92, passed away peacefully, Friday, October 18, 2019. She was born in Racine, April 8, 1927, daughter of the late Elmer and Eva (Nee: Thoriault) Goodnetter.

Rosemary was a graduate of Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in 1948. On September 8, 1951 at St. Mary's Catholic Church she was united in marriage to Giles N. Wiesner who preceded her in death, February 17, 1996. Rosemary was the Director of Nursing for Highridge Hospital for many years. Her pastimes included golfing, sewing and reading. More than anything she was devoted to and cherished time spent with her family.

She will be dearly missed by her children, James P. (Sherry) Wiesner, Julie A. (Todd) Schwartz, John T. (Lisa) Wiesner, Jeffrey G. Wiesner, Jane E. (Thomas) Laurent; her grandchildren, Sheena (Douglas) Connors, Connor (Morgan) Wiesner, Makenzie Wiesner, Garrett Johnson, Tanner Johnson, Amanda Rasmussen, Bailey Schwartz, Madelyn Schwartz, Evan Wiesner, Ben Wiesner, Morgan Wiesner, Katie (Don) Motley, Nicholas Wiesner, Lindsay (J.P.) Burkwald, Tyler Laurent, Carly Laurent, Dana Laurent; six great-grandchildren, Audrey, Giles, Austin, Kellan, Macy and Eva; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her sister, Dawn Bauer; and brother, Robert Goodnetter.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, October 29, 2019, 11:00 am at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street, with Rev. Yamid Blanco officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Mausoleum, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on at the church on Tuesday from 9:30 am until time of Mass at 11:00 am. Memorials to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church have been suggested.

A special thank you to our special family friend Cindy Burzak and the staff at The Woods of Caledonia for their loving and compassionate care given to Rosemary.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com