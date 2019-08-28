Ross W. Meader

August 6, 1950 - August 22, 2019

Ross W. Meader, 69, passed away peacefully at his home on Washington Island, Wisconsin on Thursday, August 22, 2019.

Ross was born August 6, 1950 in Racine, Wisconsin, son of the late Daniel and Clarice (Hagen) Meader. He was a graduate of William Horlick High School, Class of 1969, and received his BA in Physical Education from Carthage College. Ross began his teaching career with Racine Unified School District. While there he completed his master's work in Education Administration and Guidance Counseling, where he remained a Guidance Counselor in the same district. He retired after 34 years in education, the profession he loved. He was very passionate about helping the youth he taught making several school trips to Washington Island offering experiences they would not otherwise have, to the place he loved his entire life. Ross married his soulmate, Catherine Bohm in 1973, and they spent their summers on Washington Island retiring there in 2007. Ross served ten years as a volunteer firefighter with the Washington Island Fire Department. He was a member of the Lions Club, Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church, and a lifetime member of the Washington Island Sportsman and Conservation Club. He spent his free time with his family and friends, going on boat cruises along with bass and walleye fishing. He was an avid pheasant, turkey, and deer hunter.

Ross is survived by his devoted wife of 46 years, Cathy. They had two children, Garrett (Katie Brown) Meader, Kiersten (Eric) Spinn: three grandchildren, Kennedy and Gage Meader and Bryce Spinn; siblings, Chris Meader, Kim (Katie Kidder) Meader, Pam (Rick) Bonanno; along with several nieces, nephews and many friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Daniel and Clarice; in-laws, Robert and Martha Bohm; and nephew, Anders Meader.

Ross was an amazing person who could always make people laugh and put a lasting smile on their face. He was always lifting people up and helping in any way possible. He was warm hearted and generous with his love. His legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone he knew and loved as well as those to come.

A funeral service to honor Ross' life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church on Washington Island with a luncheon to follow.

Friends may call at the church Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to the Washington Island Sportsman and Conservation Club, Inc., Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church, Washington Island Fire Department or Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church.

Services for Racine friends and family will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S Green Bay Rd, Racine, WI (262) 634-6669. Friends may call at Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church Tuesday from 3:00 until the time of service at 6:00 p.m. A reception at the church will follow.

Casperson Funeral Home of Sister Bay is assisting the Meader family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Ross may be shared with his family through his tribute page at www.caspersonfuneralhome.com.