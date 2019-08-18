Roy G. Haase

August 14, 1927 - July 21, 2019

Our beloved father, Roy G. Haase, formerly of Racine, passed away on July 21st, 2019, at the age of 91, during a brief hospital stay. He was the son of Herman and Marcella Haase (nee Olson) of Racine. Roy was preceded in death by his beloved wife Virginia (Ginny) of 63 years; his sister-in-law Christina Martin; his uncle and very dear friend Marvin (Muni) Olson; his aunt Helen Barta; and his brother Richard Haase.

Roy was born and raised in Racine and graduated from Horlick High School in 1945. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the Navy. Following his service, he began college and graduated in 1950 from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Journalism. Roy then served in the Army during the Korean conflict. While enlisted, he married his longtime sweetheart Ginny.

Roy excelled at sports, including golf, baseball, softball, and basketball. He enjoyed working with young athletes, and coached junior league football and youth basketball. Players responded to him well, and fondly called him "Coach Roy." Roy also had a passion for movies, and an astounding memory for the details thereof. He had a long and successful career, mostly in the Midwest, as a sales representative and sales manager for national printing companies that specialized in design and printing of insurance policies. He enjoyed traveling throughout the country and meeting and socializing with new people as part of his job.

In 1996, Roy and Ginny left their home of 27 years in the Midwest and retired to Florida. They were fortunate to have many wonderful years together. Roy is survived by his daughter Kathryn and son Steven; cousin Joanne Nelson; nephews Marc, Matthew, and James Haase, and niece Deborah Madison.

Roy was a kind, caring, and generous person, a loving husband and a great father. He will be deeply missed.

Donations in Roy's memory may be made to the Audubon Society [email protected] or to the .