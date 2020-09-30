1/1
Royse Myers
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Royse's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Royse Myers

1929 - 2020

Royse Myers, 90, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, with his loving wife of 70 years, Barbara, at his side. He was born in West Allis, WI on November 1, 1929 the son of the late Russell and Edythe (nee: Dallas) Myers.

Royse and Barbara were the founders of Thermal Transfer Products in Racine which celebrated 50 years in business last year. He graduated from Stout State College which ignited his love for problem solving and inventing. He and his wife, Barbara, were very active in the Caledonia community. Royse was an arborist at heart, he loved planting and caring for the trees on their estate and was very concerned about the environment.

Surviving are his devoted wife, Barbara, their children, Chris (Frank) Weitzel, of Stoughton, WI, Kathy (Tom) Cloyd, and Leslie (Tom) Mason, all of Racine; 7 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.

In keeping with Royse's wish, a family graveside gathering was held.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Sep. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 28, 2020
Our condolences to the family and our thanks for the memories.
Linda and Michael Udulutch
Linda Udulutch
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved