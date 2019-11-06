Ruby V. Leih

May 9, 1930 – November 3, 2019

RACINE - Ruby Virginia Leih (nee. Gerald), 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Ascensions All-Saints Hospital with her son by her side.

A celebration of Ruby's life will be held at Yorkville United Methodist Church (17645 Old Yorkville Rd. Union Grove, WI. 53182) on Thursday, November 7, 2019 with Rev. Kris Androsky officiating. Visitation will take place from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the service which will be at 11:00 A.M.

Ruby is survived by her son, Thomas (Susan) Leih, daughter-in-law Andrea Leih; grandchildren Kirstin (Chris) DeMartino, Michael Leih, Rachel Leih, Rebecca Leih, and great grandchildren Brianna, Jacob, Theodore, Benjamin, and Mallory – whom she loved more than words can convey. Also surviving Ruby are her brother Arnold Gerald and sister Patsy Gerald, nieces, nephews, numerous cousins, friends, and church family members.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jacob Leih, son Gerald Leih, parents Mabel & Sylvester Gerald; and brothers, Clifford, Ervin, & Gordon.

Ruby's family would like to extend a special thank you and our deepest gratitude to the nurses, CNA's; doctors & medical teams, as well as the hospice team at Ascension All Saints and the team of care-giving professionals at Lakeshore at Siena for your ministry, care, kindness, love, and support – to all of us.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the , Yorkville United Methodist Church, or a are suggested.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com