Rudolph "Rudy" Robert Primuth Jr.

July 21, 1935 – March 3, 2020

WAUWATOSA - The Lord redeemed the soul of Rudolph "Rudy" Robert Primuth Jr., based on his faith in God's Word, on March 3, 2020.

Born on July 21, 1935, to Rudolph and Alvina Primuth, Rudy called Racine home his entire life. He was a graduate of Horlick High School and University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee. Rudy had a successful career in information systems. He worked at Wisconsin Gas and Electric, Allis Chalmers, and finished his career as the Data Center Director with the City of Oak Creek. Rudy also served in the Wisconsin Air National Guard from 1955 - 1962.

In 1951, Rudy met the love of his life, Dorothy Woolrage, at Racine Bible Church, and they went bowling on their first date. In 1956, Rudy and Dorothy were married at the same church where they met and remained lifelong members. They adopted their daughter, Tori, in 1964, and son, Ryan, in 1967. With Dorothy by his side, Rudy was an avid traveler and square dancer. He also enjoyed water skiing, fishing and playing tennis.

Rudy is reunited in heaven with his wife of 60 years, Dorothy, who preceded him in 2017. He is survived by their two children: Tori Lynn Miller and Ryan Eric Primuth; five grandchildren: Bethany (Mark) Harbison, Allison (Ethan) Jones, Craig (Kasey) Miller, Molly Miller, and Brett Miller; great-grandson, Hudson Jones, and a second great-grandchild on the way; and two brothers: David Primuth and Richard (Vicki) Primuth. His loved ones knew they could always count on him to lend a helping hand wherever help was needed. He loved his family and they were always important to him.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa, who cared wonderfully for Rudy in his final days. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to express condolences are encouraged to make a donation to the hospice in Rudy's memory (Zilber's address is 1155 N Honey Creek Pkwy, Wauwatosa, WI 53213.)

A Celebration of Rudy's life will be held at Racine Bible Church, 12505 Spring Street, Sturtevant, WI, on Monday, March 9, 2020, at 11 am, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361