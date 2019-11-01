Rudy Haluska, Jr.

April 29, 1931 – October 26, 20193

RACINE - Rudy Haluska, Jr., placed his last bet and peacefully passed away into the arms of our loving God on October 26, 2019. Even though he was on his death bed, Rudy was participating in football pools. Perhaps this sounds strange, but Rudy lived and breathed baseball, football, and golf. Rudy was an excellent athlete and played briefly in the baseball minor leagues for the Philadelphia Phillies.

Rudy Haluska loved his family, sports, opera, The Weather Channel, Kewpee's hamburgers and chocolate malts, and lawn maintenance.

Rudy married Marjory Bundy on July 11, 1953. They had four children, Elaine Mueller, Mike (Candy) Haluska, Marie (Ed) Haas, and John (Cyndi) Haluska. He has two grandchildren from this union, Jason and Bryan Mann, and has many great-grandchildren. On August 20,1983, Rudy married the former Carol (Nee: Malmstadt) Schultz. Carol's children are Steve and Tere Schultz. Rudy also has many step-grandchildren, and step-great-grandchildren from this union. He is further survived by a brother, Eugene Haluska; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rudy, Sr. and Olga Haluska; and his brother, Jim Haluska.

A celebration of Rudy's life will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, 5:00pm, at Draeger - Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road, with Rev. Richard Molter officiating. Visitation will be from 3:00pm until 5:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to Racine Youth Sports, PO Box 812, Sturtevant, Wisconsin, 53177.

The Haluska Family would like to thank Hospice Alliance, Society's Assets, his Comfort Keepers healthcare givers, and his Community Care healthcare givers who made it possible for Rudy to die comfortably at home.

