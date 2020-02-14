Russell B. Glodowski

June 14, 1955 - February 11, 2020

Russell B. Glodowski, 64, of Yorkville, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at his home following a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Kenosha on June 14, 1955, he was the son of Edwin and Rose Marie (nee Mayer) Glodowski. His early life was spent in Racine and he graduated from Union Grove Union High School, Class of 1974. On May 3, 1975 in Somers, Wisconsin, he was united in marriage to Nancy Wilks. Following marriage, they resided in Racine until 1980 when they moved to Union Grove.

Russell worked as a Parks Department foreman for Racine County, retiring in 2010. He was a long-time member with the Racine County Agricultural Society. The Racine County Fair was very important to him, in addition to being a 4-H leader and longtime board member, he enjoyed spending time at the fair and in the information booth talking to many new and old friends. He enjoyed spending time in the Wisconsin Dells area with family and friends. He loved boating and spending time on the water. In retirement he enjoyed crafting and woodworking and showing his projects at local craft fairs. There was nothing he couldn't do. He especially loved spending time with his kids and grandkids.

Russell will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 45 years, Nancy; children, Angela (Craig) Storey and Lori (John) Heister; grandchildren, Emily Weise and Nicholas Weise; and siblings, Rick Glodowski, Roxane Bates, Audrey Pfeiffer and Alan (Geniene) Glodowski. He is further survived by brothers and sisters-in-law, many nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .

Funeral Services for Russell will be held Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 4pm at Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends can visit with the family at the funeral home on Sunday from 2pm until 3:45pm.

Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

908 – 11th Ave.

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2011

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com