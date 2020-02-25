Russell E. Zebell

October 10, 1922 - February 22, 2020

RACINE - Russell Edward Zebell, age 97, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Ridgewood Care Center. He was born in Racine, October 10, 1922, son of the late Edward and Mary (Nee:Tratchel) Zebell.

Russell attended Washington Park High School and proudly enlisted in the U.S. Army at the age of 22. He served during WWII as a combat engineer in the European and African Theatres of War. On September 16, 1950 at Holy Communion Lutheran Church he was united in marriage to Rose Mikus who preceded him in death September 19, 2004. Russell was employed by the Dumore Corp for 45 years retiring in 1982. He was a member of Holy Communion Lutheran Church and was a founding and charter member of the Racine Model Airplane Club. He enjoyed woodworking and photography and developed his own photos. Russell was a mall walker and attributed his longevity to having and beer and a martini every night. At age 90, he was honored with fellow veterans with a trip to Washington DC aboard a Stars and Stripes Honor Flight accompanied by his son Ron. Above all he treasured time spent with his family and will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his 4 sons, Russell (Janice) of Racine, Ralph (Pam) of Monona, WI, Ronald (Lori) of Muskego, Randy (Eileen) of San Francisco, CA; 8 grandchildren, Alicea, Whitney, Chad, Ryan, Leah, Bethany, Kelly and Kristen; 7 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents and wife she was preceded by his brothers, George (Adelyn) and Harlow (Clara) and an infant granddaughter Leslie.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home, Thursday, February 27, 2020 11:00 am with Reverend Laura Fladten officiating. Entombment with full military honors will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with family prior to the service 10:00 am until 11:00am. Memorials to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight have been suggested.

The family extends a special to the staff at Ridgewood Care Center for their loving and compassionate care.

