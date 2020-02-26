Russell E. Zebell (1922 - 2020)
Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
Obituary
Russell E. Zebell

October 10, 1922 - February 22, 2020

RACINE - Russell Edward Zebell, age 97, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Ridgewood Care Center. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home, Thursday, February 27, 2020 11:00 am with Reverend Laura Fladten officiating. Entombment with full military honors will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with family prior to the service 10:00 am until 11:00am. Memorials to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight have been suggested.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Feb. 26, 2020
bullet U.S. Army bullet Veterans bullet World War II
