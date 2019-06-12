Russell 'Russ' L. Tourville

RACINE - Russell 'Russ' Tourville, 81, passed away on May 18, 2019.

A celebration of life service will be held at Racine Bible Church, 12505 Spring St, Sturtevant, WI, on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 6 p.m. There will be a visitation at the church before services from 4 p.m. until time of service. Please see funeral home website for full obituary information.

