Russell 'Russ' L. Tourville
RACINE - Russell 'Russ' Tourville, 81, passed away on May 18, 2019.
A celebration of life service will be held at Racine Bible Church, 12505 Spring St, Sturtevant, WI, on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 6 p.m. There will be a visitation at the church before services from 4 p.m. until time of service. Please see funeral home website for full obituary information.
