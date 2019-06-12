Russell L. "Russ" Tourville

Guest Book
  • "Our sympathies to Nancy and the rest of the family."
    - Dennis and Dianne Oertel
Service Information
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI
53404
(262)-632-4479
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Racine Bible Church
12505 Spring St
Sturtevant, WI
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
6:00 PM
Racine Bible Church
12505 Spring St
Sturtevant, WI
Obituary
Russell 'Russ' L. Tourville

RACINE - Russell 'Russ' Tourville, 81, passed away on May 18, 2019.

A celebration of life service will be held at Racine Bible Church, 12505 Spring St, Sturtevant, WI, on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 6 p.m. There will be a visitation at the church before services from 4 p.m. until time of service. Please see funeral home website for full obituary information.

Published in Racine Journal Times on June 12, 2019
