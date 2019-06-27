Rusty David Birkholz Sr. (1958 - 2019)
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
6:00 PM
Obituary
Rusty David Birkholz Sr.

RACINE - Rusty D. Birkholz, 61, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Friday, June 21, 2019.

Surviving are his devoted wife, Theresa; their children, Danielle (Ryan) Buckley of Wausau, Rusty Birkholz II of Mt. Pleasant, Zachary (Alexis) Birkholz of Caledonia; three siblings, Rick (Kathy) Birkholz, Robin Birkholz, all of Racine; and Rebecca (Jim) Chianelli, of AZ. Rusty is also survived by his nieces, nephews, other relatives, co-workers, and friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Robert Birkholz.

A Memorial Service celebrating his life will be held in the funeral home on Monday, July 1st, at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Jack Gilbert officiating. Visitation will be held in the funeral home on Monday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to the Froedtert Clinical Cancer Center. Please see our website for the complete obituary.

Published in Racine Journal Times on June 27, 2019
