Ruth Ann Grayson

May 25, 1944 - June 19, 2019

RACINE - Ruth Ann "Rootie" Grayson, age 75, passed way Wednesday, June 19, 2019. She was born in Racine, May 25, 1944, daughter of Joseph Luxem and Borghild (Hostad) Ruilmann. She married the love of her life, Michael J. Grayson on September 22, 1962.

Ruth Ann graduated from Park High School in 1962 and attended classes at Carthage College and UW Parkside later in life. She enjoyed reading, spending time with family and friends and spoiling her grandchildren.

For many years Ruth Ann volunteered with the Girl Scouts of Racine County as a leader and trainer. She led the first Daisy Troop in Racine and was awarded the Thanks Badge, the highest honor for volunteers. She also volunteered with the Boy Scouts as a leader & trainer.

Ruth Ann worked at Lange's Pharmacy, Culligan and Racine Unified Schools. She found her true passion at Big Sisters of Greater Racine where she was Big Sister from 1979-2018 and also Director of Volunteers from 1989 until her retirement in 2010.

Ruth Ann was always giving back to those around her including her final gift of becoming an organ donor. In her memory, please consider registering to be an organ donor at www.donatelife.net.

She will be greatly missed by her husband, Michael; her children, Kathryn (David) Bartel, Steven (Laura) Grayson, Donald Grayson; her grandchildren Marc & Sydney Bartel, Valerie & Trevor Grayson, Jacki Grayson; siblings Judy (Earl) Born, Sandra (Allen) Jensen, Peter (Karen) Luxem, Linda (Randy) Feest, Heidi Kappa; in-laws, Patrick (Bonnie) Grayson; special cousin, Susan (Gary) Goodsell and many nieces, nephews and special friends.

Visitation with the family will be held at the funeral home Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 12:00 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Big Sisters of Greater Racine, 840 Lake Ave Ste 250, Racine, WI 53403, First United Methodist Church – Youth Programs, 745 Main St, Racine, WI 53403 or to a charity of your choosing.

