Ruth Ann (Thomas) Johnson

May 28, 1936 - September 9, 2019

RACINE - Ruth Ann (nee: Thomas) Johnson was born on May 28, 1936 in Mallory, West Virginia to the union of James Morris and Maisie Frances (nee: Harriston) Thomas. She was the third of seven children.

Ruth received her formal education in Mann, West Virginia She moved to Racine, WI in 1954. She worked for Project Breakthrough Community Center and Urban League of Racine as an Administrative Assistant. She also worked as a Machine Operator for Western Printing for 20 years and retired. She was also a Studio Girl cosmetics consultant in her spare time for many years. In her zest to help others in the community after her retirement, she worked part-time at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center as a Senior Leader until her passing.

Ruth devoted her life to Jesus Christ at an early age. She was very active and instrumental in her church holding and maintaining many positions. She enjoyed spending time with her family, bowling, playing cards, watching football and above all else, she had a beautiful voice and loved to sing. She spent her life helping others and always put the needs of others before her own.

Ruth departed this life on Monday, September 9, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father: James Morris Thomas Sr., her mother: Maisie Frances Thomas, her husband: Beverly Johnson, Sr., her sisters: Lavonia Elizabeth Thomas Nazel & Eleanor Smith, in-laws: Joe (Eula) Johnson, Horace Johnson, John Oates, Elizabeth (Preston) Berry, Sallie (Charles)Kirkwood & Maggie Mae (James) Pipkins; and her daughter-in-law: Dawn C. (Calloway) Johnson.

Ruth leaves to cherish her memory: two brothers: James Morris (Alfreda) Thomas Jr. of Dumfries, VA.; John Paul (Ann) Thomas of Racine, WI; two sisters: Bernice E. Oates of Racine, WI; Maisie Frances (John) Glover of Columbus, OH.; two sons: Beverly Johnson, Jr.; Brian D. (Karen) Johnson; daughter: LaTasha A. (nee: Johnson) Wallace all of Racine, WI; grandchildren: David M. Johnson, Billy J. Wallace, Jr. and Booker T. J. Wallace of Racine, WI; Melissa D. Johnson, Daniel M. B. Johnson and Brandon T. (Laura) Johnson of Milwaukee, WI; 10 great-grandchildren: godson: Jeffrey J. Anderson, Sr as well as a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives, friends and acquaintances that she cherished.

A Special Thank You to Ascension All Saints Staff

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road, Racine, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com