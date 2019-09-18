Ruth Ann Johnson (1936 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul Baptist Church
Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul Baptist Church
1123 Center St.
Racine, WI
Ruth Ann Johnson

RACINE - Ruth Ann Johnson, age 83, departed this life on Monday, September 9, 2019. A Service of Praise and Homegoing will be Celebrated will be on Friday, September 20, 2019 11:00am at St. Paul Baptist Church, 1123 Center St., in Racine, WI. Visitation will be In the church from 10:00am until the time of the service. Entombment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Sept. 18, 2019
