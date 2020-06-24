Ruth Ann (Nee: Spaulding) Johnson

April 2, 1929 - June 18, 2020

RACINE - Our beloved Ruth Ann Johnson has departed for her heavenly, eternal life.

Ruth was the fifth of eight children of Benjamin and Frances Spaulding. She married Dennis Johnson in 1959. She was the mother of three daughters and three sons.

A lifelong are resident, she attended Racine public schools. She worked a variety of jobs, and was a proud UAW member for 23 years at J.I. Case, retiring in 1990.

First, last, and always, Ruth's priority was her family. She's famous for her generous spirit and welcoming everyone into her home. A longtime, contributing member of Gethsemane Church, she also donated to many causes supporting children and animal welfare, Ruth enjoyed dancing, country music, classic movies, and traveling.

Ruth is survived her children, Barbara (Steve) Sandle Winch, Victoria (Steven) Roberts, Denise Johnson, Ronald (Andrea) Johnson, and Benjamin (Donna) Johnson, 11 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. Also surviving are her brother, Vernon Spaulding; sisters-in-law, Martha Spaulding, and Lois Johnson, and many nieces and nephews.

Ruth was predeceased by her loving husband of 34 years, Dennis Johnson, infant son, Wayne, four brothers, two sisters, and several nieces and nephews.

Thank you to all the staff at Primrose and Parkview for their care and comfort given during her final years.

A visitation for Ruth will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A private ceremony and Internment will follow. For those wishing to watch the service, it will be webcasted live on the funeral home website. Please go to Ruth's obituary. The link will appear in the "photos" section just prior to the service time. In keeping with the City of Racine Mandate, and for the safety of our guests, masks and social distancing are required in the funeral home and at the cemetery. Only 25 people are allowed in the building at a time, so you may be asked to wait outside until other's exit the building.

Ruth's family plans a Celebration of their dear mother's Life in Spring 2021.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the charity of your choice in her honor.

