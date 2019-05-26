Ruth Ann Kuiper

MT. PLEASANT – Ruth Ann Kuiper, age 95, left this earthly world peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, to be with her Lord and Heavenly Savior.

Ruth was born in Franksville to Anton and Elsie (Schilstra) Osinga. She was the 10th of 12 Osinga children, having seven brothers and four sisters. Ruth married Richard J. Kuiper of Franksville on May 10, 1946 in the Racine Christian Reformed Church. The couple raised three children, Cyndi (Mike) Owens; Marcia (Ken) Brondyke; and Dennis Kuiper.

Funeral services will be held at 11am on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Racine Christian Reformed Church, 900 Illinois Street. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at Racine Christian Reformed Church on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 4:30 to 6:30pm and at the church on Wednesday from 10 to 10:45am.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Racine Christian School Endowment Fund, 912 Virginia Street, Racine WI 53405.

