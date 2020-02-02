Ruth Anne Lichter(Nee: Jensen)

November 24, 1948 – January 22, 2020

RACINE - Ruth Anne Lichter, 71, joined our Lord and Savior along with her other loved ones on Wednesday January 22nd. Her husband, Timothy E. Lichter preceded her in death 15 years ago on May 29th, 2004. Surviving are her two PERFECT children Jason (Stephany) Lichter of Franksville and Laura Bohlen of Racine. Ruth Anne's love was shared equally between her Grandchildren Brittany Krencisz (Sweetheart), Megan Lichter (Buttercup), Jack Lichter (Favorite Grandson), Keegan Bohlen (Sunshine), and Piper Bohlen (Baby Doll).

Ruth Anne was a longtime resident of Racine. She obtained her PhD in making lists and lists for those lists. She also proclaimed herself as the "Happy Hooker" as she crocheted hundreds of afghans and prayer squares which she donated to assisted living residents and hospital patients. Before her retirement she also made blessing bags for the homeless. Ruth Anne was always very proud of her title as "Treasurer" for Lathrop Furniture and Appliance which was founded and owned by her late Father, Kai (Betty) O. Jensen. Ruth Anne also enjoyed donating to the Salvation Army.

Ruth Anne was one on the few people each year that received a personal, handwritten note from Joseph Segel founder of QVC for her monetary contributions that helped them stay in the green. A statue of her holding her credit card in one hand and a phone in the other is currently being considered. Without saying, she left behind a heck of a lot of unopened "Treasures".

Ruth Anne loved her siblings Judith Schwartzbaum, Pat (Dave) Freiburger, Cookie (Jerry) Grimm and Kip (Gail) Jensen very much and had mentioned how she looks forward to all being reunited one day with our Lord and Savior. Mary Voss and Karen Funk were Ruth Anne's very close friends and she always thought of both as family.

Ruth Anne and her family would like to thank Dr. Ryan Engel, and his team Heidi and Singing Sara for their compassionate and loving care. We would also like to thank everyone at St. Croix Hospice for their compassionate and loving care also.

A celebration of her life will be held in the spring time at St. Monica's Assisted Living in Racine.

