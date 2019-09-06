Ruth Bernice Olsen

February 18, 1921 - September 2, 2019

RACINE – Ruth Bernice Olsen, 98, passed away peacefully at Ridgewood Care Center on September 2, 2019.

Ruth was born in Chicago, IL on February 18, 1921, to the late Edward and Antoinette (nee: Till) Sorg. She was united in marriage to Wallace Olsen on September 27, 1960, in Waukegan, IL.

Ruth worked as a bookkeeper and secretary for several years at Gold Blatt, J.I. Case, and Steiberg's. She was a devoted member of Lutheran Church of the Redeemer. Ruth had many hobbies, some of which included: baking, cooking, and playing bingo. One of her favorite hobbies was gambling, which she always loved to do with her husband, Wally. Above all, she loved spending time with her family.

Ruth is survived by her loving husband, Wallace; children: Matthew (Teri) Olsen, John Winters, James (Kathryn) Winters, and Judy (Glenn) Schueffner; sister, Barbara Paap; grandchildren: John Winters, Keven Winters, and Gregg Schueffner; great-grandchildren: John Elliot as well as Logan and Liberty Schueffner; niece, Cheryl (Frank) Angelini; great-nephew, Luca Angelini; and many other relatives and friends.

A celebration of Ruth's life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at 3 pm. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the funeral home from 1 pm until the time of service. The family suggests memorials be made out to Lutheran Church of the Redeemer (2417 Drexel Ave, Racine, WI 53403). Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com. Private interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361