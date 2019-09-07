Ruth Bernice Olsen

February 18, 1921 - September 2, 2019

RACINE – Ruth Bernice Olsen, 98, passed away peacefully at Ridgewood Care Center on September 2, 2019.

Ruth was born in Chicago, IL on February 18, 1921, to the late Edward and Antoinette (nee: Till) Sorg.

A celebration of Ruth's life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at 3 pm. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the funeral home from 1 pm until the time of service. The family suggests memorials be made out to Lutheran Church of the Redeemer (2417 Drexel Ave, Racine, WI 53403). Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com. Private interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park.

