Ruth E. (Jacober) Rinehart (1929 - 2020)
Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
745 Main Street
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
745 Main Street
Obituary
Ruth E. Rinehart(Nee: Jacober)

December 19, 1929 - March 7, 2020

RACINE - Ruth E. Rinehart, age 90, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center.

A Memorial Service will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 745 Main Street, Saturday, March 21, 2020, 11:00 am with Rev. Jakes Voker officiating.

Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Saturday from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00am. Memorials to the First United Methodist Church, Parkinson Foundation or to St. Jude's Children Hospital have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST

(262) 634-7888

Condolences may be sent to:

Published in Racine Journal Times on Mar. 18, 2020
